1/20/2025 1:52:14 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Salazar Resources Limited : Announced the final closing of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on December 24, 2024 and January 9, 2025. The Company has raised, in aggregate, gross proceeds of $1,750,000 by issuing a total of 25,000,000 common shares, at a price of $0.07 per Share. There was no finder's fee payable, and proceeds will be used for working capital, tenure payments, including tenure payments on recently acquired properties, and exploration. Salazar Resources Limited
shares V are trading unchanged at $0.10.
