Date
1/20/2025 1:52:13 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - Battery X Metals Inc : Announces the engagement of Carsten Schmider media Relations Publishing to execute a strategic corporate branding and awareness initiative.
The engagement includes the placement and management of banner ads as part of a European native advertising campaign targeting new subscribers via the Triple-A Report. The services by Schmider Media are limited to the management, scheduling, and placement of banner ads, with creative content provided by the Company. Battery X Metals Inc
shares C are trading unchanged at $0.35.
Full Press Release:
