( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:34 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Announces that in response to accelerated advancements in quantum computing, it is temporarily pausing development of its GEM to focus exclusively on increasing its customer base for its quantum resilient entropy and security solutions. This strategic decision underscores the Company's commitment to staying ahead in addressing quantum-enabled data threats. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading -$0.02 at $0.75.

