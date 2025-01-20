عربي


First Nordic Metals Corp.

1/20/2025 1:52:12 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - First Nordic Metals Corp. : Announced the Promotion of Adam Cegielski to President of the Company and his concurrent appointment to its board of directors. Additionally, FNM is pleased to announce the addition of John Eren as Vice President of Corporate Development of the Company. First Nordic Metals Corp. shares V are trading down $0.02 at $0.40.

Baystreet.ca

