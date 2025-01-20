( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - First Nordic Metals Corp. : Announced the of Adam Cegielski to President of the Company and his concurrent appointment to its board of directors. Additionally, FNM is pleased to announce the addition of John Eren as Vice President of Corporate Development of the Company. First Nordic Metals Corp. shares V are trading down $0.02 at $0.40.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.