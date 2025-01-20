When Israel And Turkey Go To War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Over the next three months, Israeli Prime will have a policy window in which to try to go for broke in Syria.

The key question that he has to ask himself is whether his should be content with the current state of affairs or whether it is worth the risk of pushing back against Turkish expansionism now rather than later.

From an analytical point of view, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the various foreign actors operating on the ground in Iraq and Syria. This includes the question of what role the Turkish may seek to play in their near abroad now that Bashar al-Assad has fallen.



That is an important question to ask. The

Nagel Commission

recently assessed that the risk of direct conflict between Israel and Turkey is real. This has led a number of prominent Israelis to call upon their own government to prepare for a war with Turkey .



In the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, also known as Rojava, Assad's fall provided a similar policy window for Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take the fight to American-backed Kurdish forces in Rojava.



Since the fall of Assad, these Kurdish fighters have been on the receiving end of targeted attacks by the Turkish Armed Forces and their proxy militias. Now, Turkey is threatening a full-scale military operation against these US allies unless they step back and accept Ankara's terms for the future of Syria.

It is not an exaggeration to say that Turkish expansion poses an existential threat to the NATO alliance as it now stands. Over the last couple of years, Turkey and the United States have been perilously close to direct conflict in Syria on several occasions.

