Scientology Information Center To Honor Dr. King's 95Th Birthday

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The community is invited to a celebration of the 95th Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr at the Scientology Information Center, 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater on Monday, January 20th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The celebration will feature performances of famous Civil Rights songs from the '60's by international singing sensation, Judy Bechar. Refreshments will be served.



“Dr. King's dream of equality has carried Americans forward to today, when, as he so eloquently stated, he had a dream that 'little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little White boys and White girls as sisters and brothers,'” said Pat Harney, the organizer of the event.



“Dr. King resolutely followed a non-violent path to equality and peace despite the bombings, assassinations and arrests that plagued America through years of racial discrimination,” said Harney.“Within two years after Dr. King delivered his 'I Have a Dream' speech, both the Civil Rights Act and Voting Act were signed into law, legally securing the freedoms Dr. King and civil rights activists fought for."



Harney also commented,“Ten years before these acts were passed, L. Ron Hubbard, the Founder of the Scientology religion said, '...it isn't a case of whether or not it's good or whether or not it's pleasant or whether or not it's saintly for somebody to restore civil rights to somebody. It isn't that at all. It is a downright, absolute necessity if you are going to un-slave somebody.'”



“That is why we are celebrating Dr. King on his birthday,” said Harney.“We cannot forget Dr. King's sacrifice nor should we stop making human rights the reality it should be across the world.”



