Cinc: Finding Commanders Only Problem With Creating New Brigades

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The only problem with creating new brigades is finding trained commanders who can lead the troops.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko, aired on national television , Ukrinform reports.

"The issue of brigade rotation: replacement and withdrawal to restore combat readiness. How do we do this if we have neither a reserve nor a brigade? Of course, the process of adapting a new brigade is a complex process. Why is it a complex process? Because we now have so many brigades that, in principle, there is a problem with finding trained commanders who could lead a brigade. And the brigade itself must acquire combat traditions. Of course, this is not an easy task. After all, we need a mentally prepared and united team for challenging action," Syrskyi said.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that all brigades have gone through a certain period of adaptation.

"They need to persevere, go through this, and then they perform no worse than the older brigades," he added.

Syrskyi also recalled that at the onset of the full-scale war in Ukraine, there were about 12 brigades.

"Then their number increased. Of course, there is no need to increase them too much. The General Staff estimated how many brigades and units are needed for successful defensive and offensive operations," he added.

