Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Collection Day 8: Vishal And Sonu Sood's Delayed Movie Turns Into A Dark Horse?

Madha Gaja Raja collection Day 8 : Vishal starrer Tamil film, Madha Gaja Raja which has been delayed for 12 years, finally hit the big screens on January 12, ahead of Pongal.

The much anticipated movie has already collected ₹35.86 crore within two weeks of its theatrical run.

""I'm happy that MadhaGajaRaja has become successful now. I'm inspired that even delayed films work with the audience...The still looks like it was shot last week," said a notable Tamil film director Gautham Vasudev Menon in an interview.

Madha Gaja Raja stars Vishal in the titular role, while Sonu Sood plays the role of an antagonist.

Madha Gaja Raja Box Office collection Day 8

The Madha Gaja Raja movie's Box Office collection on Day 8 stood at ₹2.76 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk

The Vishal starrer film's Day 8 collection, was however, significantly lower as compared to the previous days. On Day 7, the film's second Saturday, the Madha Gaja Raja movie earned around 50 per cent higher, minting ₹4.15 crore.

Madha Gaja Raja movie had however maintained a steady earning of around ₹6.2 to ₹6.8 crore per day during the first week of its release, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

Why was Madha Gaja Raja movie delayed?

The Madha Gaja Raja movie's shooting was completed in 2013, and was intended as a Pongal release for that year. However, due to various reasons such as competition with other films, financial and legal troubles, the Sundar C directorial's release date was repeatedly postponed.