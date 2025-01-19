Cinc Says Air Force Specialists Safe From Transfer To Infantry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The transfer of highly qualified Air Force specialists to Ukraine's infantry is prohibited by the order of the Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The top commander confirmed this in an interview with war journalist Andriy Tsaplienko , Ukrinform reports.

"I have an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified personnel who have undergone training and specialize in aircraft maintenance. Clearly, these are specialists on whom money has been spent, who have gained experience, and who are practically irreplaceable," Syrskyi said.

At the same time, as the Commander-in-Chief noted, there is a need for more soldiers at the front.

"We must raise an adequate number of personnel in our mechanized brigades, and the needs and capabilities of mobilization, unfortunately, are not covering this need," said Syrskyi.

According to the top commander, measures are currently underway to reduce the logistical component, the staffing of headquarters, support and maintenance.

"The headquarters are aware of these tasks, have run calculations, and of course our task is to prevent the problem before it arises, to react immediately if it does, that's where someone from the category I named ends up at the front," said Syrskyi.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian media write that specialists from the Air Force in 2024 and early 2025 are massively transferred to the Ground Forces to replenish combat brigades. The General Staff stated that they have no plans to transfer the urgently required specialists from the Air Force's maintenance service to the infantry; on the contrary, they seek to increase the number of flight personnel.