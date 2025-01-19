Kuwait announces plans to reopen embassy in Syria soon, says Foreign Minister

(MENAFN) Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya revealed on Monday that Kuwait’s embassy in Syria would be re-opened "very soon," signaling a shift in the country’s relations with Damascus.



Speaking to reporters, Al-Yahya stated that preparations for the embassy's reopening are actively underway, and he also mentioned that a visit to Lebanon is being planned in the near future. He emphasized Kuwait’s supportive stance towards the Syrian people, reiterating the country’s commitment to helping Syria in its recovery process.



The closure of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Damascus took place on March 15, 2012, as part of a coordinated move by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in response to the escalating violence and security deterioration in Syria during the early years of the Syrian Civil War. The closure reflected broader regional concerns over the situation in Syria, and Kuwait, along with other GCC members, had taken a firm position in solidarity with the Syrian people.



With the upcoming embassy reopening, Kuwait appears to be taking a step toward restoring diplomatic ties with Syria, highlighting the evolving nature of the region’s political landscape.

