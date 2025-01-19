Trump’s State Department choice conveys Ukraine conflict stark reality check

(MENAFN) Marco Rubio, nominated by President-elect Donald to be the next U.S. Secretary of State, delivered a stark reality check on the Ukraine conflict during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Rubio argued that it is unrealistic to believe Ukraine can win against Russia and emphasized that the U.S. should no longer provide indefinite support to Kiev.



“The U.S. should prioritize ending the war,” Rubio stated. “It’s unrealistic to expect Ukraine to push Russia out entirely, nor will Russia take all of Ukraine,” he added, highlighting the disparity between the two nations in terms of size and population.



Rubio also addressed the toll the war has taken on Ukraine, noting that the country is facing more than just financial challenges. “Ukraine’s issue is not running out of money, but running out of people,” he said, referring to the millions of Ukrainians displaced abroad and the devastation of the country’s infrastructure.



Since the conflict escalated in February 2022, the U.S. has provided nearly $175 billion in aid to Ukraine, including about $65 billion in military assistance. Rubio criticized the outgoing administration for not clearly defining the objectives of U.S. involvement, calling the "however much it takes" approach imprudent.



The Florida senator stressed that reaching a peace settlement would require “bold diplomacy” and balance between both sides. He acknowledged the difficulty of negotiating a ceasefire and peace agreement, noting that Ukraine and Russia would both need leverage for a resolution.



Despite Ukraine’s stance against negotiations with Russia while President Putin remains in power, Moscow has expressed willingness to engage, provided certain conditions, including Ukraine’s neutral status and recognition of territorial changes.

