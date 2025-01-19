Exhausting Defensive Battles Continue On Outskirts Of Velyka Novosilka - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian occupants, taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, conducted offensive actions to block the village of Velyka Novosilka, actively using armored vehicles.

This was reported by the press service of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that two tanks and five armored of the enemy were destroyed as a result of fire. Despite the numerous losses in personnel, the enemy continues to assault on the outskirts of Velyka Novosilka.

“The of the Defense Forces are engaged in exhausting defensive battles,” informed the Khortytsia military unit.

According to the press service, the enemy also conducted offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector in Vovchansk, as well as in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zelenyi Hai and Lozova in the Kupiansk sector. The enemy attacks were repelled, the press service emphasized.

In the Lyman sector, enemy assault groups attacked Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka. The enemy was unsuccessful, no deterioration in the tactical situation was allowed.

At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and in the areas of Krymske and Shcherbynivka. In the direction of Stupochky, the enemy attempted to use armored vehicles for fire support. One tank and one armored personnel carrier were damaged as a result of fire.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces are countering the enemy's attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop an offensive. The enemy conducted offensives in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.“Some of our positions were destroyed as a result of the assault and fire. Measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 19, 2025 amounted to about 818,740 people , including 1,580 people over the past day.