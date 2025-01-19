São Paulo’S Agribusiness Exports Surge 5.8% In 2024, Bolstering State Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo state agribusiness sector demonstrated remarkable growth in 2024, with exports rising by 5.8% to achieve a trade surplus of R$ 150 ($25) billion. This information comes from the Secretariat of and Supply, as reported by the São Paulo Agribusiness Agency (Apta . The sector's exports totaled R$ 184.7 billion, a 6.8% increase from 2023, accounting for 43.2% of the state's total exports and 18.6% of Brazil's agribusiness exports.



The sugar and ethanol complex led the way, contributing 40.1% of São Paulo's agribusiness exports, valued at R$ 74.16 billion. Sugar dominated this segment, representing 93% of the complex's exports, while ethanol accounted for 7%. The meat industry secured the second position, with an 11.6% share and revenue of $3.57 billion.



Forest products claimed the third spot, constituting 10.2% of exports and generating $3.14 billion. Cellulose was the primary product in this category, making up 54.9% of the sector's exports, followed by paper at 37.4%. The juice sector, particularly orange juice, held a 9.6% share with $2.95 billion in exports.







The soy complex rounded out the top five export groups, representing 7.4% of the total with $2.27 billion in exports. Soybeans in grain form accounted for 78.9% of this amount. These five groups collectively represented 78.9% of São Paulo's sectoral exports.



Coffee, ranking sixth, maintained its international market relevance with total sales of $1.28 billion. Compared to the previous year, key product groups in São Paulo's export portfolio showed significant growth.

São Paulo's Agribusiness Exports Surge 5.8% in 2024, Bolstering State Economy

Coffee exports surged by 42.9%, followed by juices (29.7%), forest products (16.3%), meats (13.4%), and the sugar-ethanol complex (11.6%). China remained the primary market for São Paulo's agribusiness, despite a 19.1% decrease in total value to R$ 35.57 billion.



The European Union secured the second position with R$ 23.45 billion, while the United States ranked third with R$ 20.8 billion, showing a 21.5% increase from the previous year. This robust performance of São Paulo's agribusiness sector underscores its crucial role in driving economic growth and international trade.



The sector's resilience and adaptability in the face of global market fluctuations highlight the state's strong position in the agricultural export landscape.

MENAFN19012025007421016031ID1109105630