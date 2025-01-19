Trump’S $TRUMP Token Skyrockets 442% In Global Launch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's official meme coin, $TRUMP, has taken the world by storm. The token's value surged 442% within 24 hours of its global launch. Mercado Bitcoin, a leading Brazilian exchange, announced the listing of $TRUMP on its platform.



The coin's capitalization quickly reached $5.5 billion, with trading volumes approaching $1 billion in the first hour. Trump introduced the $TRUMP token on his social platforms Truth Social and X.



He linked the launch to his recent election victory and upcoming inauguration as the 47th U.S. President. The token's distribution structure allocates 80% to Trump-affiliated entities and 10% for public trading. This centralized approach raises questions about the coin's long-term value and stability.







Crypto experts warn of the extreme volatility associated with meme coins like $TRUMP. The token's rapid price fluctuations highlight the risks involved in such investment . However, supporters view the launch as a positive sign for the broader cryptocurrency market in 2025. The coin's success may reflect growing public interest in digital assets and blockchain technology.

Trump's embrace of cryptocurrency marks a significant shift in his stance on digital assets. He previously expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies but now champions their potential. This change aligns with his campaign promise to make America "the crypto capital of the planet." The $TRUMP token launch may signal a new era of political figures leveraging digital currencies.



The timing of the $TRUMP launch, just days before Trump's inauguration, has sparked ethical debates. Critics question the potential conflicts of interest between governmental responsibilities and private business ventures. Supporters argue that the token represents a celebration of Trump's political success and vision for America's future.



Investors and crypto enthusiasts eagerly watch the $TRUMP token's performance. Its success or failure could influence future political-themed cryptocurrencies and shape discussions on digital asset regulation. The coming weeks will reveal whether $TRUMP maintains its momentum or faces the volatility common to meme coins.







