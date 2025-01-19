Gaza Health Ministry Delegation Visits Jordanian Field Hospital

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from the in the Gaza Strip on Sunday visited Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/66 and discussed means of advancing medical cooperation and enhancing medical work with the strip's hospitals amid the current circumstances.

The field hospital's director, Col. Faris Huneiti said that the hospital was established in implementation of Royal directives to help Gazans and ease pressure on the strip's overburdened medical staff, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Health in Gaza, Yousef Abu Al Reesh, who headed the delegation, expressed thanks for the field hospital staff's efforts, expressing appreciation of the Royal gestures made to support Gazans amid the hard circumstances they experience.

The team at the field hospital consists of various specialised medical staff. The field hospital compromises three trailers, out of which two provide intensive care with eight beds, while the third provides resuscitation and surgery care with a capacity 14 beds.