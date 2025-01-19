Snoonu And Paylater Sign Strategic Mou To Revolutionize BNPL Services In Qatar's E-Commerce Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Snoonu, Qatar's leading super app, has joined forces with PayLater, the first licensed in Qatar to provide Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, to transform the landscape. This groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is the first of its kind in the country, underscoring both companies' commitment to enhancing flexibility and reshaping the digital shopping experience for consumers.

The partnership will integrate PayLater's innovative BNPL solutions into Snoonu's platform, allowing customers to split their payments into manageable installments, ensuring affordability and convenience. With Qatar's e-commerce sector experiencing rapid growth, this collaboration addresses evolving consumer needs by offering greater financial accessibility and empowering customers to shop with confidence.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:



First Licensed BNPL Platform: PayLater brings its expertise as Qatar's first licensed BNPL provider, offering secure and compliant installment-based payment solutions to customers.

Enhanced Financial Flexibility: The integration of BNPL services enables Snoonu users to break down their purchases into smaller, more manageable payments, making high-quality services more accessible. Pioneering E-commerce Innovation: This collaboration is set to establish new benchmarks for Qatar's e-commerce sector, delivering a seamless and inclusive shopping experience for all customers.

Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, CEO of Snoonu, commented:At Snoonu, we continuously strive to redefine the e-commerce experience by introducing solutions that add value to our customers' lives. Partnering with PayLater, Qatar's first licensed BNPL platform, aligns with our mission to empower customers through greater financial flexibility. This is a significant step toward making the shopping experience on Snoonu more inclusive and accessible to all.”Mohammed Al Delaim, CEO of PayLater, said:“This partnership with Snoonu is a proud moment for PayLater as we bring our pioneering BNPL services to one of Qatar's most dynamic platforms. By offering customers the ability to spread their payments over time, we aim to redefine affordability while promoting smarter financial management. Together, we are shaping the future of e-commerce in Qatar.”Humza Khan, Chief Business Officer of Snoonu, added:“As we scale our e-commerce platform and expand our offerings, the introduction of BNPL services will play a key role in providing unparalleled convenience to our customers. This collaboration not only benefits customers but also supports our merchant partners, enabling them to tap into a broader audience and drive sales growth.”This collaboration is expected to unlock significant growth opportunities for Snoonu's merchants by increasing customer purchasing power and loyalty. For consumers, the integration of BNPL services marks a new era of convenience and financial accessibility, fostering greater trust and confidence in the e-commerce space.About Snoonu:Snoonu is Qatar's fastest-growing super app, offering an all-in-one platform for seamless online shopping, food delivery, and logistics services. Snoonu is committed to enhancing convenience and revolutionizing the digital experience for customers across Qatar.About PayLater:PayLater is Qatar's first licensed BNPL platform, providing secure and flexible installment-based payment options to customers. The company is dedicated to empowering consumers with financial freedom and contributing to the growth of Qatar's digital economy.