Dr Mustafa Ali Abdulrahman Ibo to make surgeries under strikes

(MENAFN) Dr Mustafa Ali Abdulrahman Ibo and his partners bravely make surgery under rising strikes in the last operating hospital in el-Fasher, a city that has been under blockade for the previous nine months in Sudan's western Darfur area.



In the previous month the hospital has noted 28 deaths and over 50 wounds through its employees and patients as a result of high shelling. This is the top total of casualties stated in a month since the blockade started.



"Recent continuous targeting Saudi Hospital have intensified dramatically, it has become part of our daily lives," Dr Ibo, a Darfuri who has lived in el-Fasher since 2011, said to BBC.



He added the scariest day had been when a crew of medics were making an emergency caesarean as the shelling started- a near-death experience for them all.



''The first one hit the hospital's perimeter wall… [then] another shell hit the maternity operating room, the debris damaged the electrical generator, cutting off the power and plunging us into complete darkness,'' he announced.



