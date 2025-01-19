Marriott International Jordan Supports Cancer Patients In Need

(MENAFN- Marriott) Amman, Jordan – January 13, 2025) – Marriott International Jordan has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community welfare through the “Day for Life” and “Room for Hope” campaigns. This inspiring initiative united employees across Jordan’s Marriott hotels, who selflessly donated their vacation days to support cancer patients in need. Marriott International’s long-standing partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) further reinforces its dedication to making a difference. Together with KHCF, these acts of compassion will have a lasting impact on countless lives.



The official cheque handover ceremony occurred at the Amman Marriott Hotel on Monday, January 13, 2025. Marriott leadership and representatives of KHCF attended this meaningful event. The campaigns raised $73,064, directly benefiting cancer patients in need, providing essential treatments, saving lives, and spreading hope.



Opening the Ceremony, Mr. Philip Papadopoulos, the Guidance Team Chair of Marriott Business Council for the Middle East & Africa, said: “Our employees’ generosity and willingness to give back to the community reflect the core values of Marriott International. Together, we are proud to contribute to KHCF’s incredible mission to support cancer patients.”



Mr. Muhannad Hameed, the Head of the Jordan Business Council and General Manager of the Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa, explained, “Our team strongly believes that addressing cancer is a shared responsibility, and we remain committed to supporting this cause in every way possible. Through collective effort and unwavering dedication, we aim to raise awareness, provide resources, and contribute to the ongoing fight against cancer.”



Finally, to close out this ceremony, Ms. Madeleine El-Sallaq, the Director of the Local Corporate/Programs Fundraising and Development Department at the KHCF reiterated “No words can express our gratitude to Marriott International Jordan and its employees for this thoughtful initiative. Your support brings joy and hope to those who need it most, reminding us of the power of compassion.”



The “Day for Life” & “Room for Hope” campaigns exemplify Marriott International’s dedication to creating positive change in the community, with the active participation of its properties across Jordan, including Amman Marriott Hotel, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa, Petra Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, The St. Regis Amman, W Amman, The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa, and Al Manara, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Saraya Aqaba. This initiative not only provides vital support to cancer patients in need but also fosters a spirit of unity and compassion among employees.





Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program.





