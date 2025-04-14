403
Cambridge claims double victory in annual boat race
(MENAFN) Cambridge University showcased its prowess in the annual Boat Race on Sunday, winning both the men's and women's competitions against their long-time rivals, Oxford, on the River Thames in London.
The men's team celebrated their third consecutive victory and their sixth win in the last seven years, completing the 6.8-kilometer course from Putney Bridge to just before Chiswick Bridge in a time of 16 minutes and 56 seconds. After a tightly contested start, Cambridge pulled ahead to finish 17 seconds in front of Oxford. George Bourne from Cambridge shared his excitement in an interview, stating, "I feel like Andy Murray when he had just won Wimbledon. This is our Wimbledon final, our Champions League. That's the only way I can describe it."
Earlier, the Cambridge women's crew extended their winning streak to eight years, finishing the race in 19 minutes and 25 seconds, just eight seconds ahead of Oxford. The women's event saw a dramatic moment when the two teams collided shortly after the start, prompting the umpire to halt the race and restart it with Cambridge given a slight advantage.
The Boat Race is a prestigious annual event featuring rowing teams from the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. The men's race has been held since 1829, while the women's race began in 1927.
