403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills 34, injures over 100
(MENAFN) A Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has resulted in the deaths of 34 individuals and left 117 others injured, as reported by Ukraine's State Service for Emergencies. The attack, which occurred on Sunday morning, tragically included the deaths of two children, with 15 more children among the injured.
Volodymyr Artyukh, the regional governor of Sumy, indicated that the majority of fatalities were linked to a trolleybus that was struck during the assault. The missile attack also caused significant damage to a local university and nearby residential structures.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, revealed that Russian forces fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Sumy from the Kursk and Voronezh regions of Russia on Sunday morning.
Volodymyr Artyukh, the regional governor of Sumy, indicated that the majority of fatalities were linked to a trolleybus that was struck during the assault. The missile attack also caused significant damage to a local university and nearby residential structures.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, revealed that Russian forces fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Sumy from the Kursk and Voronezh regions of Russia on Sunday morning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment