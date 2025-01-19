British Scouts Overseas Marks New Chapter At Queen's Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: British Scouts Overseas (BSO) have marked an exciting milestone with the establishment of their new home at Queen's Qatar. This vibrant new base underscores the Scouts' commitment to fostering community, adventure, and personal development among British expatriates and their families living abroad.

Nestled in the heart of Qatar, this state-of-the-art facility offers a dynamic environment for Beavers, Cubs, and scouts of all ages to embark on their journeys of exploration and growth. From enjoying outdoor activities to engaging educational programmes, the new headquarters is designed to inspire young minds and nurture leadership, teamwork, and resilience. The partnership between British Scouts Overseas and Queen's Qatar also highlights the importance of international collaboration.

At the launch event held on the school grounds, the Principal of Queen's Qatar, Ann Djedid, welcomed the Scouts with a heartfelt message: she said,“It is an honour to welcome the 1st Doha Scouts to their new home at Queen's. The Scouts' values of dedication, teamwork, and commitment to improving the world align perfectly with the ethos of our school. We are excited about the potential for collaboration, as this partnership will not only enrich the experiences of our students but also create a nurturing environment for young leaders to thrive. Together, we can continue to build strong community partnerships and empower tomorrow's leaders.”

The Group Lead Volunteer, Mike O'Donoghue, of the 1st Doha Scout Group, also spoke at the event, expressing his excitement for this new chapter in collaboration with Queen's Qatar and reflecting on the importance of scouting in developing strong character and community spirit:“It's incredibly important for us to have a home, and we are thrilled that Queen's Qatar has welcomed us. Scouting is about practising leadership, developing life skills, and providing young people with the tools they need for the future.”

The British Ambassador to Qatar, H E Neerav Patel, was also in attendance and addressed the audience with a message of encouragement and support. He said,“I was a scout once, a longtime ago, and I had the most amazing time. I remember the hard work involved in earning my badges. The experiences I gained helped shape me as a person, and I made friendships that have lasted a lifetime. To all of you future leaders, I encourage you to push yourselves to learn, to enjoy the journey, and, most importantly, to make the most of every moment.”