Gaza Ceasefire Begins

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement began on Sunday after hours of the Israeli occupation's intensified strikes targeting the Palestinian territory.

Displaced people in Khan Yunis began dismantling their tents in the morning in preparation to head back to Rafah.

Palestinian Civil Defense stated that it will immediately set out to the remains and corpses of in coordination with concerned bodies, as well as neutralizing suspicious objects in Rafah. (end)

