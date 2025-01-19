Tiktok Speeds Towards Ban In The US: Will Asia Suffer?

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Update: The US Supreme Court has upheld the law calling for TikTok to sell its US operation by Sunday or be banned.



TikTok's US ban is inching ever closer on 19 January 2025 and its departure is certainly going to cause a social shakeup not just in the country but also globally.



Already, American TikTok users, or TikTok refugees as they are calling themselves, are flooding Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, or Red Note as it is called in English, in retaliation against the ban. Despite not understanding the language, the app is currently filled with videos of Americans trying to figure out how the app works and making jokes at the US government. Some content creators have taken it a step further and are already posting their usual videos, such as cooking tutorials or vlogs on the app.



Existing Chinese users are also taking the opportunity to make videos teaching new users basic Chinese, detailing the unofficial rules of the community and reintroducing themselves to a new influx of foreign users.



According to industry experts PRovoke Media spoke to, the ban clearly sets a precedent. After all, for the longest time, global and US social media trends have been influenced by innovations by platforms in Asia, whether it's across social commerce or streamers.



Platforms, particularly TikTok and its focus on creating a unique and innovative algorithm, disruptive content creation, sharing features and user-interface design, have transformed social media and forced Western stalwarts such as YouTube and Instagram to keep pace.



For emerging platforms looking to expand internationally, the ban will likely force them to rethink how reliant they want to be on the US market for user growth and revenue stream acceleration, said Don Anderson, CEO of Kaddadle Consultancy.



He added that it's safe to assume that any Asian influencer and creator who has a significant presence and reliance on TikTok will feel some degree of impact over time, if the ban comes into effect and the US business goes unsold.



“Many influencers and creators, particularly K-pop, J-pop, anime, fashion and beauty influencers in Korea and Japan, and lifestyle influencers and entertainment creators in Australia and other markets, rely on diverse audience bases, and the US is no exception,” he said.



He noted that global and US based brands actively collaborate with Asia-based influencers who have carved out strong audience following and viewership in the States. Anticipating that audience bases will begin to migrate away from TikTok – a movement already in play – these brands have been rethinking their ad investments on TikTok and influencer sponsorships, and evaluating where to divert that spend.



“This is where platforms such as YouTube and Instagram are well placed to pick up the slack, therefore creators in Asia-Pacific will need to rethink their US platform priorities if they already haven't done so,” said Anderson.



Saying that, Anderson noted that it is highly unlikely that the US TikTok ban will have a significant impact on Asia user behavior given it will be largely business-as-usual for the platform in markets where it continues to operate.



“Any significant dent would likely occur among users in markets that are more inclined to use the app to access American influencers' content, such as Australia and the Philippines, given the tendency to embrace Western English-language content and culture,” he said.

Agreeing with him, Yi Hui Toh, country manager, Singapore, AnyMind Group said that based on data from its agency, a large majority of influencers in this region have built strong, localised audiences within Asia.“The core strength of influencers lies in their creativity and adaptability, and the creator economy thrives on diversification,” he said.



“With that said, I believe we would see a positive impact on the creator economy, where influencers leverage their creativity and think of ways to grow their sphere of influence,” he added. Toh explained that the beauty about the creator economy is that there are so many ways that an influencer can leverage their clout to earn income, such as creating their own brand and merchandise, educational subscription-based content outside of social media platforms, jumping into live commerce and affiliate marketing, becoming brand ambassadors, and more.



“Looking at it from a macro level, influencers, content creators and platforms have the opportunity to create new content trends. We may even see shifts towards other forms of content, such as a sustainable uptick in live commerce content consumption,” said Toh.



He added that it's important that communications professionals have adequate data on the influencers they work with - be it through the use of influencer marketing platforms or by manually collecting such data regularly. They would then be able to see if there are specific shifts in follower demographics, understand the impact these shifts will have on their campaigns, and react accordingly.



Learnigs From India's TikTok Ban



Interestingly, we don't actually need to look very far to see what the implications of a TikTok ban could be in Asia. After all, in June 2020, India decided to ban TikTok due tensions between the country and China. This was despite the fact that it was one of TikTok's biggest markets at the time.



“From India's experience with the TikTok ban, we saw immediate disruptions for influencers and content creators who relied on the platform for income and audience engagement. Many faced a sharp decline in earnings and visibility overnight,” said Nitin Mantri, regional executive managing director for Asia-Pacific, WE and group CEO, Avian WE.



However, Mantri noted that the ban also triggered rapid adaptation, with creators shifting to alternative platforms such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and homegrown apps such as Moj and Josh.“While the transition wasn't seamless - some creators struggled to regain their previous reach - it underscored the resilience of the creator ecosystem,” he said.“The Indian experience shows that creators are quick to adapt and find new ways to connect with their audiences and sustain their growth.”



He added that rather, a US TikTok ban could set a precedent for stricter regulatory scrutiny of social media platforms across Asia, especially concerning data privacy, national security, and content moderation. Governments may feel emboldened to impose tighter controls or introduce region-specific compliance mandates, increasing operational complexity for platforms, he said.



For communication professionals working with social media platforms or brands that heavily rely on these platforms, this means preparing for heightened reputational risks and navigating regulatory uncertainties.



To address these challenges, agencies should proactively build robust crisis communication strategies, emphasize transparency in messaging, and collaborate closely with policymakers to ensure compliance with evolving regulations, said Mantri, adding that additionally, they must stay agile by anticipating shifts in platform availability and user behaviour to adapt campaign strategies effectively. Working alongside legal and policy teams will be critical to helping social media platforms and their associated brands navigate these changes while maintaining trust with stakeholders.



Agreeing with him, Brian Keenan, international head of insights and analytics at WE Communications said that

each country will make regulatory decisions based on their own national interests.“How should comms professional prepare? They should look at where to re-allocate ad spend, creative resources and content to other platforms, in the short term. They should also start tracking legislative or regulatory conditions in their countries to see if the US situation is a one-off or part of the broader trend,” he said



Losing Out On An American Audience



While it is true that influencers can pivot to other channels and that communications can relook at their strategies, for those in countries where TikTok is still alive and kicking, this may be more trickly.



“If TikTok gets the boot in the US, it's going to shake things up for Asian platforms with global ambitions. There's an obvious opportunity here for challengers to fill the gap, but they'll need to be a little more cautious,” said Kristian Olsen, founder and managing director at Type A.



He added that Western markets are watching foreign-owned platforms like hawks now, so data transparency and compliance are prerequisites.“This isn't just about filling the hole that might be left in the market share; it's about showing they can be credible and trustworthy on a global stage,” he said.



Olsen added that for influencers who've built their careers on TikTok's global reach, losing the US is a body blow.“It's not just about fewer sponsorship deals, it's about missing out on the cultural and creative exchange that makes their content resonate beyond their local markets,” he said.



True enough, in Asia, users don't just follow trends, they adapt to what's available, fast. If TikTok stumbles, people will naturally look for the next best thing, whether that's Reels or Shorts. Convenience and content quality will always win.



“But here's where it gets interesting. A ban in the US might trigger a wave of regional pride. Local apps could get a serious boost, especially if they lean into cultural nuances that TikTok could never quite nail,” said Olsen.“We could even see the rise of niche platforms designed for specific languages or subcultures. It's less about where users go and more about how platforms step up to keep them engaged - and get the creators the numbers they seek.”



Adding to his point, Keso Kendall, SVP, APAC, TEAM LEWIS noted that this ban is“unlikely” to have a

a huge impact on behaviours in the region.“Our markets have long been quite individual in the platforms they choose to use and support. Markets like Japan still favour platforms like Line and X while in Singapore we see Instagram and WhatsApp leading in popularity. Selection and uptake of these platforms comes down to local nuances and preferences in communication style.”



Kendall added that overall, many will be acting with caution when engaging with US users for fear of being treated in the same way that TikTok has been.“This could ultimately be good news for comms professionals in the region as we will be called on more to advise on how to navigate potential policy shifts for clients and could see increased interest from US brands wanting to engage Asian audiences in new ways should TikTok come off the table,” she said.

