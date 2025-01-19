TikTok users to not able to log in after it was banned

(MENAFN) TikTok stated to users in the US that they cannot use the video-sharing app "for now" after the legislation of a ban.



"Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now," the a message from the app says.



"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!" it stated.



Users are still having the ability to log in to download their data.



The application is no longer accessible on the App Store or Google Play Store.



The firm declared hours previously that it would make its services "temporarily unavailable."



"We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable," the famous video-sharing app stated in a message to all users. “We’re working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned".



MENAFN19012025000045016953ID1109105105