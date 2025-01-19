Tiktok Ban In The US Takes Effect

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- A ban on famous social application TikTok came into effect in the US on Sunday as app stores in different platforms pulled the Chinese-owned app from their stores, in compliance with a ban imposed by the US Supreme Court.

"Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now," a message by TikTok to its US users read late last night.

The message said: "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

The US Supreme Court rejected an appeal by TikTok last Friday and agreed to ban the application which was used by 170 million people.

US President-elect Donald Trump said, in an interview with NBC news channel, that he would probably extend the deadline for TikTok ban to take effect after he took office. (end)

