Thousands Rally Against Trump

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Washington on Saturday in protest at the policies of Donald and his Party, two days before the billionaire reclaims the Oval Office.

The "People's March" has been organised by a collective of civil rights and social justice groups, including the team behind the Women's March, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to the US capital in the wake of Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

Participants are highlighting a range of issues which they say are under attack from Trump and his party's leaders, including abortion access, climate change, the need for better protections against gun violence, and immigrant rights.

Sister marches were planned nationwide, including in New York.

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming "border czar" Tom Homan said Saturday that targeted operations to detain migrants who are in the US illegally will begin next week, and indicated they would involve several cities.

Asked on Fox News if deportation raids would be launched in multiple cities, including Chicago, Homan said, "I wouldn't categorise them as raids. There are going to be targeted enforcement operations."

Asked how these operations would be received in so-called sanctuary cities, which have pledged not to use city resources for federal immigration raids, Homan suggested the incoming Trump administration would target city jails.

A source said that New York and Miami would be targeted. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would stage a week-long operation in Chicago with potentially hundreds of agents.

Asked when the flights of Trump's promised mass deportations would begin next week, Homan was not specific.

"We've got over 700,000 illegal aliens in the United States with final order removals. President Trump has been clear from day one ... he's going to secure the border and he's going to have the deportation operation."

