Kuwait Moi Sets Up Channel On Whatsapp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The of Interior declared on Saturday it has set up a on WhatsApp to promote the department's news.

The Director General of the General Directorate and Security Media, Nasser Bou-Slaib, said in a statement to KUNA that this step was taken in line with instructions by the First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

It is also intended to bolster the communications with the media, the social and promote the official news of the ministry. (end)

