Kuwait Moi Sets Up Channel On Whatsapp


1/18/2025 3:06:21 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior declared on Saturday it has set up a channel on WhatsApp to promote the department's news.
The Director General of the General Directorate and Security Media, Nasser Bou-Slaib, said in a statement to KUNA that this step was taken in line with instructions by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
It is also intended to bolster the communications with the media, the social media and promote the official news of the ministry. (end)
