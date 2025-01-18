JMA Holds Conference To Coordinate Int'l Aid For Gaza's Health Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Prince El Hassan, the Jordan Medical Association (JMA) will host an international on January 23-24 to address the critical healthcare challenges in Gaza.

The event, titled "Relief for the Sector in Gaza," aims to bring together experts and policymakers from 24 countries to identify urgent solutions for the region's deteriorating health system, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The JMA emphasised the "catastrophic and unprecedented challenges" faced by Gaza's health sector, describing it as one of the most pressing humanitarian and ethical crises in modern times.

The association also stressed the need for immediate regional and international intervention to rescue the sector.

President of the JMA Ziad Zoubi outlined the conference's goals, which include developing projects to rebuild Gaza's health infrastructure and overcoming obstacles that hinder the delivery of medical aid.

"The conference will focus on key issues, including ensuring the continuity of health assistance and enhancing the effectiveness of relief efforts," Zoubi said.

The conference will also highlight Jordan's pivotal role in coordinating aid to Gaza, with dedicated sessions aimed at finding practical solutions to the region's healthcare challenges.

A major outcome of the event will be the launch of an international health platform designed to connect healthcare projects in Gaza with international donors, enhancing the sector's capacity and providing sustainable solutions to ongoing crises, he added.

Additionally, the conference will announce the creation of a dedicated fund for the rehabilitation and development of Gaza's healthcare system.

Delegates from 24 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Romania, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Palestine, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Lebanon, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa, will participate in the two-day event.