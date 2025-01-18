Toy Cluster Takes Root In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Indore, Jan 18 (KNN)

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed a historic moment as the foundation stone for the state's first toy cluster, Playot, was laid in the Rau Industrial Area on Tuesday.

Spearheaded by the Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh, and the Indore International Toy Cluster Association, this ambitious initiative aims to establish the state as a key player in the toy sector.

The traditional land worship and foundation stone-laying were conducted by Yogesh Mehta, President of the Association of Industries, and S. S. Mandloi, General Manager of the District Industry Center.

At the heart of this project is Playot, a dream brought to life by young entrepreneur Tanmay Choudhary. With an initial investment of Rs 2 crore, Choudhary's unit is set to provide employment opportunities for around 40 people in its first phase.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for toy manufacturing in Madhya Pradesh,” said Yogesh Mehta.“Indore has long been a hub for producing plastic, leather, softwood, and caddy toys, with products in high demand domestically and internationally, particularly in Gulf countries and Africa. However, the industry has faced hurdles in recent years. Recognising the growing demand for toys, we felt the urgent need for a dedicated cluster to revive and expand this sector.”

The initiative has been supported by the state government and aims to attract investments while fostering innovation in toy manufacturing.

The ceremony, held with reverence and grandeur, was graced by the spiritual presence of Param Pujya Dadu Ji Maharaj 1008.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Tarun Vyas, Pramod Dafaria, Prem Ramchandani, and Harish Nagar, along with several industrialists and community leaders.

The day concluded with blessings from Param Pujya Dadu Ji Maharaj, igniting hope for a prosperous future for the state's toy industry.

This milestone signifies not just economic growth but also a commitment to placing Madhya Pradesh on the global map of toy manufacturing.

(KNN Bureau)