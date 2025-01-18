Media reports Israel, Hamas nearing Gaza ceasefire pact

(MENAFN) Israel and Hamas are reportedly nearing a ceasefire agreement to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza, with key progress made in recent negotiations, according to US, Israeli, and Arab officials. A source told RT that mediators are awaiting responses from both parties, and the deal could be implemented as soon as this weekend. Public statements celebrating the success of the agreement are already being prepared.



The deal includes a 42-day truce, the release of 33 hostages held by Hamas, and a reciprocal exchange of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. If Israel's approves the deal, the process could begin within days, marking a potential success for President Joe Biden’s efforts, with incoming President-elect Donald Trump expected to oversee its implementation. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the deal could be finalized this week.



The ongoing conflict, which started in October 2023 following a Hamas attack on Israel, has resulted in over 46,000 deaths in Gaza. Qatar has reportedly pressured Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar to accept the deal, while Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the mediation process. However, discussions have faced delays over issues such as hostage exchanges, Israeli troop withdrawals, and the terms of the ceasefire.



