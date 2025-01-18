Debris From Downed Drones Damaged Private Homes, Cars In Kyiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, three private houses, two outbuildings and four cars were damaged as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the acting head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.
“Another turbulent night for Kyiv region. The enemy attacked with a UAV. The alert lasted almost 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are some enemy targets downed,” emphasized Kalashnyk.
According to him, there were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure.
In two districts of the region, three private houses, two outbuildings and four cars were damaged by the debris of downed enemy targets. Facades and roofs of the buildings were cut, windows were smashed, the head of the RMA emphasized.
Operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 08:00 on Saturday, January 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down two Russian Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 24 drones.
