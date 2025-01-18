Home Win for the United Arab Emirates as Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi Takes the CSI4*-W presented by Equitrans on Chacco Bay

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) World-Class Performances Highlight Day Two of the Al Shira’aa Horse Show



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 17 January 2025 – Setting the tone for the day, Charlotte Walker once again claimed the top spot in the CSIYH1* 6-Year-Old class, presented by Al Shira’aa Farms, in an exceptional round aboard Victoria’s Painted Secret CW. Riding clear in 27.27 seconds, this was an incredible win for both the rider and the owner, Caroline Toombes. Emirati talent Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi and Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club’s S.S. Kalbawi followed in second place, clocking in at 29.45 seconds. Mohamed Shafi Mohamed Alremeithi secured the third spot on Ozne SL in a time of 28.89 seconds.



Next, the CSIYH1* 7-Year-Old class, also presented by Al Shira’aa Farms, spotlighted a trio of talented Emirati athletes securing the top three places. Abdalla Hamad Ali Al Kirbi and NN Contre Attack MQ showcased speed and agility, taking first place in 26.18 seconds. Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi claimed second place with a polished round in 27.88 seconds riding Blitz Alz for Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club, and Saif Owaida Mohammed Alkirbi rounded up the podium riding Hui Buh 21 clear in 28.53 seconds.



The competition heated up in the afternoon with the CSI4*-W, presented by Kybun Joya, the first of the day’s two ranking classes. Great Britain’s Lily Attwood and Karibou Horta delivered a flawless round, taking the win in a sharp 26.23 seconds. Constant van Paesschen of Belgium rode a precise round aboard Diaz du Thot to take an early lead in the class but settled for second place with a time of 26.37 seconds. Irish rider Michael Pender and HHS Fortune rounded out the top three, finishing clear in 26.72 seconds.



“This is my first time competing in the UAE, and I’m delighted with the win and placings from last week. It’s nice for them to have the sun on their backs and the facilities here are superb for horses, riders and grooms. Al Shira’aa has put on an amazing event, I hope to come back again next season,” said Lily Attwood of her victory.



The day’s pinnacle event, the CSI4*-W Presented by Equitrans, was thrilling to the very end. Crowd favourite Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi of the United Arab Emirates stole the show with a home win aboard Chacco Bay, owned by Al Shira’aa Stables. The pair jumped an incredible round to finish in a time of 28.02 seconds. Ireland’s Michael Pender, riding HHS Cyprus, gave it his all and looked as though he’d take the lead, but finished just behind in 28.22 seconds. British rider Joe Stockdale who had initially taken an early lead on Ebanking, finished in third place on 28.91 seconds.



David Robson, Founder and Managing Director of Equitrans, commented, “We’re thrilled to be back at the Al Shira’aa Show as a sponsor for the third year running. As the Official Logistics Partner of the Al Shira’aa Tour, it’s always a pleasure to see the horses we transport performing so well in this incredible setting.”



Arena Two delivered no shortage of excitement, beginning with the CSI2* Presented by Glance, a 1.20m speed class that saw exceptional performances from both seasoned riders and up-and-coming talents. Bahrain’s Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashed Al Khalifa claimed his first victory of the show aboard HBR Even Flow with a fast and flawless round in a time of 56.04 seconds. Syria’s Sabri Badenjki took second with Palladio VT in 56.93 seconds, while Lebanon’s Tori Assaf secured third place riding Panini VD Bisschop in 58.17 seconds.



The CSI2* 1.40m Speed Class Presented by Bolesworth International concluded Arena Two. Emirati rider Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi and Ola Van De Vroente proved unbeatable, finishing in an impressive 52.27 seconds—2.49 seconds ahead of Belgium’s Constant Van Paesschen and Kismet, who finished in second place. Abdulla Mohammed Al Marri secured third place on Diabla PS with a steady clear in 55.55 seconds.



The show concludes on Sunday 19th January with the CSI4*-W World Cup Grand Prix presented by Longines.



Photo Caption: Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, winner of the CSI4*-W presented by Equitrans

Credit: Helen Cruden





