Iranian leader meets Putin to discuss strategic partnership

(MENAFN) Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Russian leader Vladimir on Friday, shortly after arriving in Moscow, to explore ways to strengthen strategic partnerships and enhance cooperation across various sectors.



At the start of the meeting at the Kremlin, Putin emphasized the importance of the Russian-Iranian agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership, highlighting its potential to foster deeper practical collaboration across all areas.



"Your visit today is especially significant. Not only will we address all aspects of our cooperation, but we will also sign a foundational agreement between Russia and Iran on a comprehensive strategic partnership," Putin remarked.



Pezeshkian arrived in Russia for his official visit earlier that morning, landing at Moscow's Vnukovo-2 airport, where he was formally welcomed by senior Russian officials. Russian television aired his arrival live.



Upon disembarking, leader Pezeshkian was greeted by a Russian delegation led by Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, along with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Igor Bogdashev, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Protocol Department.



Following their discussions, Pezeshkian and Putin are set to sign the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, marking a new chapter in the relationship between Moscow and Tehran.

MENAFN18012025000045016755ID1109103259