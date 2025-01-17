Al Nasr Claim Qatar-UAE Super Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Ali Mabkhout brace saw Al Nasr of United Arab Emirates outclass Qatar SC 5-1 to claim the Qatar-UAE Super Cup in the second edition at the Al Maktoum in Dubai on Friday.

Buoyed by the presence of their home fans, the UAE President's Cup runners-up Al Nasr gained an early breakthrough and kept up the pressure on the rivals to emerge victorious. Mabkhout scored in the 13th & 71st minutes, while Manolo Gabbiadini (45+3'), Abdoulaye Toure (81st minute), and Ahmed Abdulla Mohamad Jashak (88th minute - Penalty) added the others goals for Al Nasr. For Qatar SC, Ben Malango pulled one back in the 74th minute.

Al Nasr caught Qatar SC off-guard at the start when they moved in from an unmarked right side of the danger area where Gabbiadini provided a fine assist and Mabhkout made a successful strike after Moussa Ndiaye's kick was blocked by Qatar SC goalkeeper Satea Abdelnasser but the ball bounced out.

The lead was doubled by Al Nasr with Adel Taarabt slipping in a through pass between Qatar SC defenders for Gabbiadini to score in the added time of the first half (2-0).

Qatar SC came back with more intent after the break looking to attack and in the 54th minute a Carlinhos strike hit the bottom of the right post. Carlinhos made another attempt a minute later but this time Al Nasr goalkeeper Ahmed Mohamed Shambieh leapt to punch the ball over.

The tussle continued as the two sides shared exchanges before Mabkhout returned to encash on an Abdoulaye Toure cross from the left to score his second goal, the third for his team. Toure had done well to grab a long ball on a counter before making the cross.

Qatar SC hit back three minutes later as Malango picked on a Badr Benoun assist to strike from the centre of the box (1-3).

The visitors couldn't benefit greatly as Al Nassr pressed on and Toure struck after failing to beat Qatar SC goalkeeper in his first try but turned around to get to the ball again and score.

A penalty decision added to Qatar SC woes towards the end after Qatar SC goalkeeper charged on an advancing Jashak. The player soon stepped up to score from the spot make it 5-1 in Al Nasr's favour.

The inaugural edition had seen Al Arabi triumph in the Super Cup, overcoming Sharjah of the UAE with a solitary goal.

