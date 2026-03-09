Rain, Snow Forecast In Kashmir For Next Few Days

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast generally cloudy weather with light rain in the plains and snowfall over higher reaches of Kashmir over the next few days, along with a noticeable drop in day temperatures across the Valley.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, weather conditions on March 9 are expected to remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain in the plains and light snowfall at scattered places in higher reaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department said that from March 10 to 11, the region is likely to witness generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall over higher reaches at many places.

A few higher altitude areas of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Anantnag and Kishtwar may receive moderate snowfall during this period.

Weather conditions are expected to improve between March 12 and 15 with generally dry weather and occasional cloudiness. However, brief spells of light rain or snowfall may occur at isolated places, the department said.

From March 16 to 18, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain or snowfall over higher reaches at isolated to scattered places.

Read Also Low Jhelum Level Raises Concerns For Paddy Season MeT Forecasts Light Rain, Snow in Higher Reaches

The MeT department has issued an advisory warning of temporary traffic disruption over higher reaches and key mountain passes in parts of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Anantnag and Kishtwar due to snowfall.

Farmers have also been advised to suspend farm operations between March 10 and 12.

Officials further said that day temperatures across the Valley are expected to fall by four to six degrees Celsius after March 9 and may remain below normal until March 12.

There is also a possibility of thunder and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph at a few places between March 9 and 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 4 degrees Celsius, the department said.