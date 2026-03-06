Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Is LNTH Stock Up After Hours?

2026-03-06 07:00:38
Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) rose 5% after hours on Friday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its PYLARIFY TruVu injection.

The injection is indicated for imaging certain lesions in men with prostate cancer.

It is now expected to be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2026.

