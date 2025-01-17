Spacex Announces Loss Of Starship Prototype During Test Flight

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The prototype of the Starship spacecraft collapsed during its seventh test flight, Azernews reports.

"The Starship suffered accidental destruction during the ascent phase. The teams will continue to analyze the data from today's flight tests to better understand the root cause of this," the statement said.

Communication with the second stage of the Starship was lost approximately 8.5 minutes into the flight.

Nevertheless, about seven minutes after launch, the reusable Super Heavy booster successfully landed on the Mechazilla platform.

Later, X users posted online footage showing what appeared to be the wreckage of the Starship spacecraft falling through the stratosphere.

Despite the setback, the successful landing of the Super Heavy booster marks a significant achievement in reusable rocket technology, which is a key component of SpaceX's broader goal to reduce the cost of space exploration. While the loss of the Starship prototype is a blow, the mission provided valuable data that will be crucial for improving the spacecraft's design and performance.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space technology, and many experts believe that setbacks like this are part of the process of achieving long-term success. With its ambitious goals, including future missions to the Moon and Mars, the company is setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements in space travel.