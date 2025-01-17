Spacex Announces Loss Of Starship Prototype During Test Flight
The prototype of the Starship spacecraft collapsed during its
seventh test flight, Azernews reports.
"The Starship suffered accidental destruction during the ascent
phase. The teams will continue to analyze the data from today's
flight tests to better understand the root cause of this," the
statement said.
Communication with the second stage of the Starship was lost
approximately 8.5 minutes into the flight.
Nevertheless, about seven minutes after launch, the reusable
Super Heavy booster successfully landed on the Mechazilla
platform.
Later, X users posted online footage showing what appeared to be
the wreckage of the Starship spacecraft falling through the
stratosphere.
Despite the setback, the successful landing of the Super Heavy
booster marks a significant achievement in reusable rocket
technology, which is a key component of SpaceX's broader goal to
reduce the cost of space exploration. While the loss of the
Starship prototype is a blow, the mission provided valuable data
that will be crucial for improving the spacecraft's design and
performance.
SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space technology, and
many experts believe that setbacks like this are part of the
process of achieving long-term success. With its ambitious goals,
including future missions to the Moon and Mars, the company is
setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements in space
travel.
