UP's Handicraft Industry Expects Rs 35 Crore Trade At Maha Kumbh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Prayagraj, Jan 17 (KNN) The ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj is turning out to be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh's handicraft industry, with officials predicting a remarkable Rs 35 crore in trade during the 45-day fair.

This marks a significant rise from the Rs 4.3 crore generated during the last Kumbh in 2019, signalling the growing appeal of the state's unique crafts.

One of the main attractions of the fair is the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) exhibition, set up across a sprawling 6,000 square meters.

Visitors, after taking a dip in the Sangam, are flocking to this exhibition to explore the wide array of handicrafts on display.

From Kushinagar's carpets to Firozabad's colorful glass toys, Varanasi's wooden toys, and the delicate zari-zardozi work, the exhibition is a true celebration of Uttar Pradesh's rich craft heritage.

Sharad Tandon, Joint Commissioner of Industries in Prayagraj, shared his excitement about the boost in business this time around.“We are looking at a massive growth in sales, which will open up new job opportunities and empower local artisans,” Tandon said.

In an added boost for entrepreneurs, e-commerce giant Flipkart has set up a stall at the fair, offering artisans a chance to sell their products online without any charges.

This partnership bridges the gap between traditional crafts and modern retail, providing a wider market for local products.

The ODOP initiative also highlights 75 geographical indication (GI) products from the state, including famous items like Banarasi sarees, Pratapgarh's amla, Mirzapur's brass utensils, and Gorakhpur's terracotta.

With 34 of these products hailing from the Kashi region, the exhibition helps preserve and promote these unique items, giving them global recognition.

The Maha Kumbh is not just a spiritual event; it's evolving into a crucial economic platform for Uttar Pradesh's artisans, offering them opportunities to thrive and reach new heights.

(KNN Bureau)