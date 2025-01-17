India's Power Shift: Opportunities For Thermal & Clean Tech Power Equipment Suppliers Amid Renewed Coal Dependency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Networking opportunities and presentations of use cases for the Indian power industry, organized by K&A

Indian are reviving-explore the future at India Power Week 2025.

Krishnan & Associates to host "India Power Week 2025," focusing on coal, clean tech, and solutions amid India's rising power demand and challenges

- Ravi Krishnan, Managing Director, K&ASTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- US-based Krishnan & Associates , a global energy industry marketing and analytics firm, has observed a significant shift in India's power generation landscape. The country is increasingly turning to coal-fired power as a reliable solution to address renewable energy intermittency and the slow deployment of scalable energy storage technologies. India plans to add over 80,000 megawatts of new coal-fired capacity and revive stranded assets to meet growing power demands fueled by manufacturing and data center expansion. Limited natural gas availability for baseload power further drives this shift towards coal.A critical challenge has emerged: the lack of competitive suppliers for thermal power equipment and services. Over the past decade, many Indian and global manufacturers of coal-fired plant equipment exited the market due to a global pivot towards renewable energy. Major US and Korean manufacturers, along with Chinese players, have withdrawn, leaving the supply of essential equipment heavily reliant on Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and, to a lesser extent, Larsen & Toubro (L&T).In many cases, BHEL is the sole bidder. Limited competition often leads to increased prices, extended delivery timelines, and reduced negotiation power for producers. "We have observed several stakeholders raising concerns over these challenges, compounded by the absence of alternative suppliers," said Ravi Krishnan , MD of Krishnan & Associates."While the government may relax certain policies to facilitate the import of equipment from China, helping alleviate some supply bottlenecks, the current situation presents an excellent opportunity for suppliers capable of meeting India's market needs," Krishnan added. "In the meantime, foreign suppliers offering competitive pricing and fast delivery will find the Indian market highly attractive."Restrictive contractual terms, like the "Deed of Joint Undertaking," which previously deterred foreign suppliers, could also be relaxed. This shift presents opportunities for global manufacturers to re-enter the market. Many Indian producers are eager to engage with international suppliers to diversify options, reduce costs, and accelerate project timelines. Interest is also growing in sustainable technologies like energy storage, CCUS, hydrogen, biofuels and AQCS.In response to these developments, Krishnan & Associates is organizing a two-day“India Power Week” conference in New Delhi in May 2025. The event will focus on use-cases and technologies related to Ultra-Supercritical Boilers, innovative boiler services, heat rate improvements, biomass & fuel blending, digital solutions, AQCS, NOx/SOx controls, carbon capture, municipal waste to energy, hydrogen, and sustainable approaches to enhance operational efficiency and minimize emissions.The event will connect qualified thermal and cleantech equipment suppliers with key industry stakeholders to foster market competition and innovation. The event will provide speaking opportunities to demonstrate use-cases to a select group of key decision-makers and subject matter experts from the Indian power industry, industrial facilities, captive power plants, as well as select oil & gas, refineries, chemicals and cement manufacturers.Those who respond by January 24, 2025, will be eligible for an early bird discount. For more information and to access the enquiry form click on: India Power Week | Opportunities for Power Equipment Suppliers in India - Krishnan & AssociatesAbout Krishnan & AssociatesKrishnan & Associates is a full-service power and energy industry consulting firm providing specialized marketing, market analytics, mergers and acquisitions, and recruitment services. Our services include outbound lead and demand generation, content creation, technical white papers and reports, regulatory and market research, energy market analysis, digital webinars, seminars, and conferences. We also offer market development activities for a range of energy transition technologies, including nuclear, renewable power generation, energy storage, carbon capture, hydrogen, grid modernization, digital and grid software technologies.

Loredana Britka or Kaival Shah

Krishnan & Associates, Inc.

+1 203-257-9232

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.