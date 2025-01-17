Bitcoin Atms Increase In Number As Crypto Surges
1/17/2025 2:39:21 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs
are becoming increasingly common globally-rising by 6 percent in 2024. This growth highlights the growing acceptance of crypto in mainstream finance. The machines simplify the process of buying and selling digital currencies, making crypto more accessible for everyday use.
The world's first BTC ATM was introduced in 2013 in Canada. Since then, the number of these ATMs has soared to more than 37,500 across 70+ nations. According to Finbold, 2024 saw notable growth, with a...
