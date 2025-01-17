BAE Systems Delivers NASA's Spherex Observatory For Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPHEREx will use an advanced imager developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the California Institute of (Caltech) to survey the entire sky in near-infrared light. Over the course of four planned surveys, the observatory will create 3D, colored maps of more than 450 million galaxies and millions of stars in the Milky Way. This data will provide the scientific community with insights on the formation of the universe in the moments after the Big Bang, help determine how galaxies evolve over time, and seek out water and other life-sustaining molecules in areas where planets are forming.



"The development of SPHEREx represents a remarkable collaborative effort between BAE Systems, JPL, Caltech, and numerous other institutions that helped to make this groundbreaking mission a reality," said Brian Pramann, SPHEREx program manager for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "After years of complex design, manufacturing, integration and testing efforts, our team can't wait to see SPHEREx launch."

Along with its core science objectives, SPHEREx will also identify targets of interest for follow-up studies by observatories like the James Webb Space Telescope.

BAE Systems built both the spacecraft bus and telescope for the observatory, in addition to leading spacecraft integration and environmental testing for the mission. The company will also support launch operations and spacecraft commissioning. Caltech's Dr. Jamie Bock is the mission's principal investigator.

BAE Systems is proud to continue its longstanding support of NASA's astrophysics missions, including work on the Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, James Webb Space Telescope, and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, among others.

