Russian House In Baku Hosts Concert Yule Evenings
Date
1/17/2025 10:18:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Russian House in Baku has hosted a concert "Yule Evenings",
showcasing a vibrant festive program for the audience,
Azernews reports.
The event was organized jointly by the Russian House in Baku and
the Baku music Academy (BMA), with the participation of the St.
Michael the Archangel Church in Baku.
At the beginning of the festive evening, Deputy Head of the
Russian House in Baku Dmitry Egorov and Bishop Alexy of Baku and
Azerbaijan addressed the audience with greetings and
congratulations.
A special concert program was prepared for the audience of the
Russian House, featuring spiritual and secular solo performances,
ensemble pieces, choral works, vocal and instrumental music, as
well as poetic works.
The host of the event, PhD in Art History and senior lecturer at
Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina spoke about the history and
traditions of celebrating the Christian holidays of the Nativity of
Christ and the Epiphany of the Lord.
During the festive evening, the audience enjoyed performances
by: the choir of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Baku, under
the direction of the Honored Worker of the United Choral Movement
Kristina Afandiyeva; soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic
Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova; artists of the Azerbaijan State
Choir Capella Eljar Aliyev and Tofig Zeynalov; graduates of Baku
Music Academy Inara Azimova, Bahar Mammadova, and Emil Ismayilov;
Baku Music Academy student Amin Heydarov; accompanist Larisa
Zairbayova; and students from the senior group of the children's
Sunday school at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Baku.
The concert program aroused great public interest.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109101767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.