Legal Tech Pioneer Jeroen Plink Joins Verbit Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Verbit, a global provider of AI verbal intelligence, is proud to announce that Legal Tech Hub co-founder & COO Jeroen Plink has joined its board of directors.Plink is a global thought leader in legal technology, having previously served as CEO of Practical Law US (acquired by Thomson Reuters) and Clifford Chance Applied Solutions and as board member of Casetext (acquired by Thomson Reuters), Kira Systems (acquired by Litera) and Leopard Solutions (acquired by SurePoint Technologies).Plink brings to Verbit a proven track record in driving innovation and growth across the legal tech industry. In his past engagements, he has demonstrated an ability to build and scale transformative legal tech platforms.“Jeroen's extensive experience in technology within the legal tech industry will play a pivotal role as we expand our focus in the legal sector, support law firms and drive innovation with AI-powered solutions,” said Verbit CEO Yair Amsterdam.“He has excelled as a founder, CEO, board member, advisor and investor, and we benefit from his unique perspective on how to extend Verbit's deep roots in the space.”Verbit's wide range of legal offerings are designed by legal experts who understand the reliability, accuracy, insights and customization that the industry requires. Verbit's legal solutions include AI-powered Legal Capture , which delivers accurate live transcription during depositions, hearings, arbitrations, examinations, trials and other legal proceedings, and the upcoming Legal Visor , an AI second chair that empowers attorneys to achieve better case outcomes with immediate, actionable insights such as detected inconsistencies in witness testimony.“I am thrilled to join Verbit's board of directors at such a transformative time for both the company and the legal industry,” said Plink.“Verbit's commitment to leveraging AI to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and growth in the legal tech space.”Plink's addition follows Verbit being named to Fast Company's 'Next Big Things in Tech' list, which recognized its AI-powered CaptivateTM technology and its ability to provide accurate transcripts and captions, high availability, customizable solutions and integrations with multiple platforms.About VerbitVerbit is the world's leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency, and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving AI engine, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit

