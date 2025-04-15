765 of illegal Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, prompting Palestinian outcry

(MENAFN) On Monday, local authorities reported that hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the second day of the Jewish Passover holiday.



The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem stated that 765 settlers accessed the site in organized groups, accompanied by Israeli police through the Al-Mugharbah Gate on the mosque's western side.



The department also highlighted that approximately 500 settlers had entered the compound the previous day, marking the first day of Passover, a significant Jewish holiday that commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt during the era of Prophet Moses.



Additionally, the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs reported that settlers had stormed the mosque 21 times during the holy month of Ramadan last month.



Data from the Jerusalem governor’s office indicated that 13,064 illegal settlers entered the mosque compound in the first quarter of 2025.



Israeli authorities have permitted settlers near-daily access to the Al-Aqsa compound since 2003, excluding Fridays and Saturdays.



The Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third-holiest site in Islam and holds great importance in Judaism, referred to as the "Temple Mount," where it is believed that two ancient Jewish temples once existed.

During the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa compound, and later annexed the city in 1980, a decision that remains unrecognized by the international community.

MENAFN15042025000045017169ID1109430191