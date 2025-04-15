Vivek Agnihotri Prays To Maa Kali For Peace In Bengal On Pohela Boishakh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Pohela Boishakh, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri offered prayers to Maa Kali, seeking blessings for the restoration of peace and harmony in Bengal.

Marking the Bengali New Year with a heartfelt gesture, Agnihotri shared his devotion and hopes for unity, love, and healing in the region. Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared a couple of images of him and wrote,“On this #PoilaBoishakh, I bow to Maa Kali and pray that peace and harmony are restored in Bengal. I urge the youth to rise with courage and wisdom... and lead the Indic renaissance. Bengal must never become another Kashmir. Shubho Nobo Borsho. Jai Maa Kali. Jai Hind. Pic courtesy: The sets of #TheDelhiFiles Bengal Chapter.”

In the first image, Vivek is seen standing in front of a striking backdrop featuring a photo of Goddess Kali. In another image, the powerful picture of Goddess Kali is prominently displayed, symbolizing strength and devotion.

Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, marks the start of the traditional Bengali calendar. It marks the vibrant beginning of the Bengali New Year. Pohela Boishakh is a day filled with immense joy, cultural pride, and vibrant enthusiasm, celebrated by Bengalis worldwide. This year, the festivities will take place on Tuesday, April 15.

Speaking of Vivek Agnihotri, on April 14, the filmmaker offered a sneak peek into the editing room of his latest project,“The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.” Agnihotri shared a photo from the edit room, which includes a shot of a newspaper with the headline:“Riots in Murshidabad!” He captioned the post, #TheDelhiFiles: Bengal Chapter. Coming Soon. This photo is from the edit room. The scene was written a year ago and filmed last November. I never imagined it would mirror reality so soon. #TheDelhiFiles is set to uncover truths long buried-past, and present. GET READY.”