Ganga Ram Hospital Nearly Operated On Cancer Patient Without 'Consent': 'Operation Ke Baad Pata Chalega'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Redditor has raised serious concerns about Delhi's revered Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, claiming that a young woman - his girlfriend - was "rushed into surgery" for stage 4 colorectal cancer without proper disclosure or“informed consent.”. The social media post has sparked a plethora of responses, with several commenters echoing similar concerns.

The patient-whose personal details remain anonymous-is a young woman and the only child of a single mother. She was admitted on the referral of a family friend. According to the now-viral post, the family, unaware of medical protocols, was reportedly "misled" into approving a major surgery without even knowing the diagnosis.

“They started prepping her for surgery without telling her or her mother it was stage 4 cancer,” the Reddit user wrote.“Every time she or her mother asked for the reports or clarity, they were told things like 'wo hume operation ke baad pata chalega' (we'll know after surgery).”

"I arrived there in time, and due to her courage to demand a second opinion, they had to stop," the Redditor added.

The post further claimed that the surgical team mentioned chemotherapy - a cancer treatment that uses drugs to destroy cancer cells - only after the patient was taken back from the pre-op room, allegedly due to her insistence on a second opinion.

Here's how social media users reacted:

One user said: "Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is very well known for this type of activity. Please take care of your girl and file a written complaint at the nearest police station. This is not the first case-there are many such incidents. Even I had a bad experience. Most of the doctors are 55–60+; they seem indifferent and money-minded, and they don't give proper attention to patients."

Another user wrote:“Ganga Ram Hospital is a very troubling place. I can speak from personal experience. In 2015, my dad-who was dealing with borderline depression and was on antidepressants-was diagnosed with a kidney condition called proteinuria (where protein is lost through urine). We visited Ganga Ram through a relative's referral. In our very first meeting, the most senior doctor of the renal department told my dad and mom bluntly that dialysis and then transplant were the only options. His literal words were, 'Beta, isse behtar hai tu chhat se kuud ja' (it's better you jump off the roof)-and he said this while laughing. My dad was traumatized hearing this. Mind you, he has never consumed alcohol or any other toxins. Fortunately, my mom didn't take that advice seriously, and we consulted Dr. Sunil Prakash at BLK Hospital instead. He treated my dad with just medication, and within 8–10 months, he returned to normalcy. It's been 10 years, and now he only takes minimal doses of medication. We never went back to Ganga Ram and never will.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

A third user, however, found the post questionable and wrote: "What is 'seldom educated'? Do you mean uneducated? This doesn't make sense. How did she end up in surgery without informed consent? Surgeries don't happen like that. There are multiple checks and balances, and payment has to be made upfront. Multiple departments are involved in the process. Are you saying none of them spoke to your girlfriend or her mother before the surgery? Consent forms have to be signed by the patient or guardian. The lead surgeon, team, and nurses usually explain the process and anesthesia the night before surgery. Also, sometimes exploratory surgery is required to determine the extent of illness because scans aren't always conclusive. How was stage 4 colorectal cancer diagnosed already? Was she already that ill?"

Reacting to this, the Redditor clarified: "Yes, I omitted a lot of specific information to keep the post well-informed and straightforward. Thank you for asking-these specifics should be shared with those who wish to know. They only revealed it was cancer after we got her out of the pre-op. A colonoscopy was done before she was admitted, and the biopsy results were still awaited. They performed another colonoscopy after admission. But not everyone understands terms like adenocarcinoma or malignant. I only found out it was stage 4 when I took her to another doctor for a second opinion. And like I said, they never explained what kind of surgery they were preparing her for."

LiveMint has reached out to Ganga Ram Hospital but have not received any response.