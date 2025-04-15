403
Kremlin describes Putin–U.S. envoy dialogue "extremely useful"
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Kremlin described the recent dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff as “extremely useful,” underscoring ongoing initiatives to enhance relations and tackle the Ukraine conflict.
The discussions occurred on Friday in St. Petersburg, as both Moscow and Washington maintain diplomatic engagements aimed at mending bilateral relations and seeking potential resolutions to the war in Ukraine.
“Such contacts are extremely useful and very effective,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated to reporters in Moscow.
Peskov attributed the success of the discussions to the establishment of a “very popular” communication channel between the two nations. He stressed the significance of direct information sharing but warned that immediate results should not be anticipated due to the “very complex” issues involved.
He also dismissed rumors regarding any plans for a summit between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
“It would hardly be worth expecting another decision, especially since these are fairly automatic actions,” Peskov remarked.
“We are at the beginning of our path to normalizing relations, to building them up virtually anew, so we did not have any inflated expectations on this account,” he added.
This meeting followed an executive order signed by Trump last week, which extended U.S. sanctions on Russia—initially imposed in April 2021 under former President Joe Biden—for an additional year.
