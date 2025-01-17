Atari Gives End-Of-Year 2024 Business Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company finishes 2024 with a slate of successful game releases; executes against retro-focused growth strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - has today announced that its first full calendar year executing upon the company's retro-focused strategy has culminated in successful console and PC releases of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind and The Thing: Remastered, as well as the Nintendo Switch release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic. The three titles exemplify Atari's belief that games based on high-quality, highly recognizable IPs can succeed in the crowded market for new video games.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind reached the number three spot among the best-selling digital titles on the Nintendo eShop, with RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic breaking into the top 15. The Thing: Remastered was well-received by critics and players alike and became Nightdive Studios' fastest-selling title at launch across all digital PC and console storefronts.

In addition, the company began shipping the Atari 7800+ retro console on November 29, fulfilling preorders and hitting the peak holiday shopping window. The 7800+, which uses HDMI and wireless controllers to marry retro aesthetics with modern living rooms, follows the company's very successful release of the 2600+ console, which re-introduced cartridge-based gaming.

In 2023, Atari committed to a strategic decision to refocus the game and hardware lines of business on the company's core strength in classic gaming. The 2023 acquisitions of game development studios Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios significantly deepened the company's expertise in bringing retro games from the 1970s through the early 2000s to modern PCs and consoles and expanded the company's skill and reputation for acquiring the rights to and developing content around some of the world's most beloved IPs.

In 2024, Nightdive Studios had major releases with Star WarsTM: Dark Forces Remaster and The Thing: Remastered; it also brought the 2023 PC hit System Shock to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Digital Eclipse added two new installments to the studio's Gold Master series: Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story and Tetris Forever. The November release of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Extended Edition to digital and physical storefronts extended the Digital Eclipse's success with playable documentaries, and the December release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind solidified the studio's reputation for doing justice to revered IP.

More than a half-dozen titles were also released under the Atari brand, including Yars Rising, a title developed by studio Wayforward based on one of Atari's most well-known 2600 games. Major distribution developments at Atari included the launch of a dedicated version of RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch for Netflix Mobile Games and the company's Recharged series of games for Netflix's new cloud gaming service. During the year, Atari also acquired the Intellivision brand and a large portfolio of Intellivision games, as well as RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, a perennial performer on PC and console.

Atari expanded its publishing footprint in April 2024 when it announced it was re-establishing a publishing label under the Infogrames brand. Infogrames has already acquired the publishing rights to a number of game franchises, including Bread and Fred, Totally Reliable Distribution Service, and Surgeon Simulator.

Wade Rosen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:“It was critical that Atari execute against our retro-focused strategy in 2024, and I am extremely pleased with the company's performance across all of our business lines,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari.“Ending the year with such a strong reception to our fourth-quarter game releases - Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind and The Thing: Remastered, as well as the Nintendo Switch release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - gives me confidence that our strategy will lead to even more success in the coming year.”

