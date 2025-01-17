Slovenian Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv
1/17/2025 8:11:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovenian Minister for Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon has arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe ministerial meeting.
This was announced by Slovenia's MFA on social media , Ukrinform reports.
“At the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sibiha, Minister Tanja Fajon is attending the Ukraine-Southeast Europe ministerial meeting in Kyiv,” the report says.
The Slovenian MFA added that the meeting participants will discuss continued support for Ukraine, the country's recovery and the search for solutions to achieve a just peace.
As Ukrinform reported, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp paid visits to Ukraine on January 16.
