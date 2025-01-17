All Saplings Planted Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' In Indore Alive: Kailash Vijayvargiya

(MENAFN- IANS) Indore, Jan 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday that all 12.40 lakh saplings, planted under the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' at Revati Range in Indore, are alive and growing.

The minister said it could happen because of a dedicated team of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) , who were taking care of each sapling planted by the citizens of Indore in a single day.

Notably, the campaign was run for several days with the participation of several prominent personalities, and 12.40 lakh saplings were planted at Revati Range.

He informed that further steps to ensure the safety of these plants, such as water facility, regular gardening and fencing are being done.

Pipes are being laid down to provide regular water for the plants and it will be completed before the arrival of the summer.

"The citizens of Indore have made the world record by planting 11 lakh saplings in one day. Today, I assure you that all saplings here at Revati Range are safe and growing. Leaves of some of the plants have withered, but every plant is safe here," he said in a video message.

"With the inspiration of PM Modi, the saplings planted in the city under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign are now becoming trees. The city dwellers had created a world record by planting 12.40 lakh saplings in the Revati Range," Vijayvargiya said his video message.

Notably, the country's cleanest and first water-plus city, Indore created a new world record by planting 11 lakh saplings in a single day under the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' on July 14, 2024.

Indore has set a Guinness World Record for planting the highest number of saplings by a team in 24 hours. A certificate was issued to the government of Madhya Pradesh at an event by officials of the Guinness World Records.

Besides the local citizens of Indore, the campaign was also joined by people from all walks of life including politicians, Bollywood actors, a team of Army and BSF jawans and many more.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the campaign and planted a sapling.